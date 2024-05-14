Pakistan Coast Guard takes action against anti-narcotics, smuggling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Pakistan Coast Guard took action against anti-narcotics and smuggling, on the instructions of Interior Minister and Anti-Narcotics Mohsin Naqvi.

According to the press release issued on Tuesday a huge amount of contraband was seized during special operation of Pakistan Coast Guards on the coastline.

During the operation, 12,970 kg of supari, 3,049 packets of gutka mix, 1,524 packets of cigarettes, 1,543 kg of cloth mix, and 206 bundles of net cloth, dairy and bakery products, grocery items, dry fruits, makeup accessories, cooking oil, crockery, electronic devices, speed boats, various vehicles, engine oil, Iranian petrol and diesel were seized.

The minister said that indiscriminate action should be continued to prevent drug and smuggling.

A policy of zero tolerance against drug and smuggling should be followed, said the minister adding that smuggling was harming the country's industry and economy and suppression of smuggling mafia was necessary.

He said that action should be taken against the sale and purchase of drugs at all levels because the new generation has to be protected from drugs.