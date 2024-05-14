Open Menu

Pakistan Coast Guard Takes Action Against Anti-narcotics, Smuggling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan Coast Guard takes action against anti-narcotics, smuggling

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Pakistan Coast Guard took action against anti-narcotics and smuggling, on the instructions of Interior Minister and Anti-Narcotics Mohsin Naqvi.

According to the press release issued on Tuesday a huge amount of contraband was seized during special operation of Pakistan Coast Guards on the coastline.

During the operation, 12,970 kg of supari, 3,049 packets of gutka mix, 1,524 packets of cigarettes, 1,543 kg of cloth mix, and 206 bundles of net cloth, dairy and bakery products, grocery items, dry fruits, makeup accessories, cooking oil, crockery, electronic devices, speed boats, various vehicles, engine oil, Iranian petrol and diesel were seized.

The minister said that indiscriminate action should be continued to prevent drug and smuggling.

A policy of zero tolerance against drug and smuggling should be followed, said the minister adding that smuggling was harming the country's industry and economy and suppression of smuggling mafia was necessary.

He said that action should be taken against the sale and purchase of drugs at all levels because the new generation has to be protected from drugs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Petrol Interior Minister Drugs Oil Vehicles Sale All From Industry

Recent Stories

IHC Justice Babar Sattar writes another letter to ..

IHC Justice Babar Sattar writes another letter to CJ Aamir Farooq

11 minutes ago
 Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first m ..

Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water ..

Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public

3 hours ago
 Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in th ..

Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match

4 hours ago
 SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Im ..

SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..

4 hours ago
 Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

5 hours ago
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding coope ..

Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China

7 hours ago
 Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at F ..

Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘s ..

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’

18 hours ago
 Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid ..

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan