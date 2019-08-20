Pakistan Coast Gurads seizes 4 kg opium, 2 kg hashish

Pakistan Coast Gurads (PCG) seized four kilograms of fine quality opium at Super Highway check post and two kilograms hashish at Super Highway

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Coast Gurads (PCG) seized four kilograms of fine quality opium at Super Highway check post and two kilograms hashish at Super Highway.

The PCG officials recovered 4 kg opium during a search operation nearby the Super high check post which was hidden under a bush while two kilograms of hashish from a passenger during checking of a passenger bus which was going from Peshawar to Karachi, said a statement on Tuesday.

The value of recovered narcotics is approximately Rs 9.28 million in the international market.

The accused has been under the custody and furtherinvestigation and legal process is under way.