Pakistan Committed To Deepen Relations With UAE: PM

Published October 01, 2022

Pakistan committed to deepen relations with UAE: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attached to its fraternal relations with the UAE and extended best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of the UAE.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan is committed to further deepen its relations with the United Arab Emirates in all areas of common interest.

He was talking to the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi who called on him in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attached to its fraternal relations with the UAE and extended best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of the UAE.

The Prime Minister highlighted the extensive devastation caused by the recent floods across Pakistan and the response of the Government to address the dire situation.

In this regard, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the relief assistance provided by the UAE for the flood-stricken people and for establishing an air corridor to provide humanitarian assistance.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close fraternal ties for five decades that are rooted firmly in common belief and shared values and culture. The UAE is Pakistan's largest trading partner in the middle East and a major source of investments.

