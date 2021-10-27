UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Committed To UN Peacekeeping: Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 12:10 AM

Pakistan committed to UN peacekeeping: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday underlined Pakistan's longstanding commitment to UN peacekeeping as a major troop and police contributing country.

The minister was addressing the UN Peacekeeping Preparatory Conference (PrepCon) on 'Safety and Security' and 'Protection', hosted by Pakistan and the Netherlands in a virtual format on October 25-26.

He noted that, over the last six decades, Pakistani peacekeepers had served in 46 peacekeeping missions in almost all the continents of the world. The Foreign Minister paid tribute to all the peacekeepers who had laid down their lives while serving under UN flag, including the 161 gallant Pakistanis who had made the ultimate sacrifice.

The minister emphasized that peacekeeping was most effective when it was part of a 'political strategy' to settle disputes.

Highlighting the evolving nature of conflicts, the Foreign Minister stressed that adequate resources must be provided for enhancing the performance and ensuring the safety and security of peacekeepers, as well as for helping the missions in implementing their mandates on the protection of civilians.

The minister recalled that through the Centre for International Peace and Security (CIPS) in Islamabad, Pakistan was imparting pre-deployment training to Pakistani and international peacekeepers, playing a key role in capacity building initiatives.

The conference also featured video messages of the Defence Minister of Pakistan and the Foreign Minister of the Netherlands.

Senior civilian and military experts from Member States and the UN Secretariat participated in the two-day PrepCon. The discussions focused on the importance of training and capacity building, health and medical support, mission integration, technology, and community engagement – with the goal of identifying measures for enhancing safety and security of peacekeepers, as well as the protection of civilians.

The PrepCon was held in the run up to the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting scheduled to be held in Seoul on 7-8 December 2021.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Defence Minister World Police Technology United Nations Shah Mehmood Qureshi Seoul Netherlands October December All From

Recent Stories

UK court told man accused over footballer Sala's p ..

UK court told man accused over footballer Sala's plane crash not 'reckless'

10 minutes ago
 Global Village opens its 26th Season, with unique ..

Global Village opens its 26th Season, with unique entertainment, food, shopping ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates recognised for excellence in digital cust ..

Emirates recognised for excellence in digital customer experience

1 hour ago
 27th edition of iconic Dubai Shopping Festival to ..

27th edition of iconic Dubai Shopping Festival to run on 15 December-29 January

1 hour ago
 PML-N politics is based on hypocrisy: Ali Awan

PML-N politics is based on hypocrisy: Ali Awan

10 minutes ago
 ADSW World Future Energy Summit to take place in J ..

ADSW World Future Energy Summit to take place in January 2022

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.