Pakistan comparatively recorded less economic losses due to its better and effective strategy: President Dr Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi said as against the economic downslide faced by the neighbouring countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan comparatively recorded less economic losses due to its better and effective strategy.

He said with the grace of Allah Almighty and the cooperation of people from all segments of the society and the media, Pakistan remained successful in checking the coronavirus pandemic.

The president said in today's open world, and the government finding ways and means of development Pakistan had ample opportunities, and the people should exploit the same, including that of Amazon.

He said as there was deterioration in various institutions, Prime Minister Imran Khan did make sincere efforts and took effective measures to check corruption and the outflow of country's wealth through money laundering by a few people.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal while speaking on the occasion, said the per day water requirement of Quetta was 20 million gallons.

He said work was in progress on the project of recycling the used water and for conservation of the precious resource.

Jam Kamal also highlighted the various measures being taken by the provincial government for the socio-economic development of Balochistan.