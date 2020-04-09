Pakistan demands Afghanistan to hand over ISIS-K leader Aslam Farooqi

(@fidahassanain)

FO Spokesperson Aisha Farooqi is involved in anti-Pakistan activities and is required for further investigation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2020) Pakistan on Thursday asked Afghanistan to hand over ISIS-K leader Aslam Farooqi who was arrested by the Afghan authorities, saying that he was involved in anti-Pakistan activities.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui made this demand during his weekly briefing.

“Since Aslam Farooqi is involved in anti-Pakistan activities in Afghanistan,” said FO Spokesperson Aisha Farooqi. “We are demanding because of further investigations,” she further said.

She said that Pakistan’s position in this regard had been regularly shared with the Afghan government and others concerned.

“Both sides should coordinate to defeat terrorism,” said Aisha Farooqui, adding that there was established mechanism.

The spokesperson strongly condemned the latest Indian action to change the demographic structure of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir saying this is in violation of international laws and the UN Security Council resolutions.

Aisha Farooqui rejected Indian media reports seeking to link Pakistan with the terrorist attack on a Gurdawara in Kabul.

She said Pakistan has suffered the most and has fought resolutely against the scourge of terrorism including state sponsored terrorism emanating from across the border.

She said Pakistan firmly believes that such despicable terrorist acts have no political, religious or moral justification. We are very well aware of India's continuous smear campaign against us but are confident that these tactics will not succeed in misleading the world community.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan has decided to facilitate movement of cargo trucks and containers to cross over into Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border crossing points thrice a week from tomorrow onwards.

Aisha Farooqui said a comprehensive and phased plan for repatriation of our nationals in different countries has been made. Under this, 101 nationals returned from UAE; 40 from Doha, 170 from Bangkok; 194 from Istanbul, 128 from Tashkent; 3 from Tajikistan, and 136 from Baghdad have been repatriated safely through special flights operated by PIA. She said plans for repatriation of our nationals from other destinations are also under active consideration.