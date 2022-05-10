UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Dispatches Second Tranche Of Relief Items For Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 12:31 PM

Pakistan dispatches second tranche of relief items for Afghanistan

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as per the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday dispatched second consignment of relief items for the flood affectees of Afghanistan through PAF C-130 aircraft for Mazar-i-Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as per the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday dispatched second consignment of relief items for the flood affectees of Afghanistan through PAF C-130 aircraft for Mazar-i-Sharif.

The consignment consists of family tents, flour, rice and sugar whereas the first consignment of relief assistance was dispatched on 7th May, said a news release.

