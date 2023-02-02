UrduPoint.com

Pakistan For Enhancing UNWTO Tourism Development Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Pakistan for enhancing UNWTO tourism development cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :A Pakistani delegation led by the Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana demanded the UNWTO for enhancing its tourism development cooperation in the region.

The delegation visited the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Thursday under the leadership of MD PTDC, a news release received here said.

The delegation also held a fruitful meeting with Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram, and discussed measures for promoting the tourism industry at the international level.

It also made discussion with the Special Envoy on enhancing the cooperation of the UN World Tourism Organization (WTO), other UN agencies, and international organizations for the tourism sector's sustainable development in Pakistan.

A lunch was also hosted in honor of the delegation.

It is important to note that the Pakistani pavilion won the "Best New Exhibitor Award" at New York travel & Adventure Show 2023. The two-day event was held at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York from January 28-29, 2023. CEO of the New York Travel & Adventure show presented the award to MD PTDC, Aftab ur Rehman Rana.

On the occasion, the Managing Director PTDC said the participation of Pakistan in the Travel and Adventure Show in New York had been highly impactful in terms of response from the public and engagement of all the team members throughout the two-day of the show with the participants and visitors.

