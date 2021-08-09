UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Gets One Million COVID-19 RDTs From USAID

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 07:55 PM

Pakistan gets one million COVID-19 RDTs from USAID

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), mobilized an airlift of one million COVID 19 Antigen rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) that arrived in Pakistan to help efficient diagnosis of Corona, and enable the country to respond to urgent health needs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), mobilized an airlift of one million COVID 19 Antigen rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) that arrived in Pakistan to help efficient diagnosis of Corona, and enable the country to respond to urgent health needs.

The donation was formally received by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Faisal Sultan in a ceremony on Monday here.

In his remarks on the occasion, Dr. Sultan said, "We are thankful to the USAID for donating these rapid antigen tests". He also recalled that this effort is a reflection of the warm relations between the two countries.

On the occasion, the USAID Mission Director, Julie Koenen said, "These RDTs will serve Pakistan needs of quick surveillance, diagnosis and keeping spread of COVID-19 to the lowest levels." Since the start of the outbreak in early 2020, USAID has been working to save lives and contain the pandemic in more than 120 countries, including Pakistan.

USAID's ongoing assistance provides emergency relief, strengthens health systems, supports vaccine readiness and distribution, improves public health education, and protects health care workers and facilities.

The U.S. Government has allocated more than $40 million to Pakistan for COVID-19 response assistance, including a donation of 200 ventilators to care for COVID-19 patients, personal protective equipment and pulse oximeters.

This support has benefited Pakistanis across the country, providing life-saving treatments, strengthening case-finding and surveillance, and mobilizing innovative financing to bolster emergency preparedness.

USAID's assistance also includes a $2 billion contribution to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to support the purchase and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to 92 low- and middle-income countries, with another $2 billion commitment planned by 2022.

This contribution to Gavi's COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, also known as COVAX, is supporting equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for the world's most vulnerable and at-risk populations, including frontline health care workers. Pakistan has also received 5.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine as part of that COVAX effort.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Education Alliance United States 2020 Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

New Prosecutor Joins MH17 Trial - Dutch Prosecutor ..

New Prosecutor Joins MH17 Trial - Dutch Prosecutor's Office

12 seconds ago
 Russia's Chechnya Slams Ukrainian Apple Maps Desig ..

Russia's Chechnya Slams Ukrainian Apple Maps Designating Republic As 'Ichkeria'

14 seconds ago
 US Settles With Keysight Technologies for $6.6Mln ..

US Settles With Keysight Technologies for $6.6Mln Over Arms Export Violations -S ..

15 seconds ago
 PRCS donates handwashing stations to GCU

PRCS donates handwashing stations to GCU

17 seconds ago
 RCCI to organize FinEx conference on August 11

RCCI to organize FinEx conference on August 11

12 minutes ago
 SE Nigeria cities shut after separatist protest ca ..

SE Nigeria cities shut after separatist protest call

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.