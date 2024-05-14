Open Menu

CPO Visits Police Lines, Directs For Its Renovation

Published May 14, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has visited the Police Lines here on Tuesday and directed for its repair and renovation on urgent basis.

He examined the Parade Ground and said that the best facilities would be provided to the police employees by completing their welfare projects speedily.

He directed for up to the mark cleanliness in Police Lines and said that the government is concentrating on Suthra Punjab program strictly, hence, all barrack and residents in the Police Lines should be cleaned properly.

He also directed for up-gradation of recreation room besides improving pickets near main gate as well as parking area in the police lines.

DSP Legal Shehzad Aliyana, DSP Headquarters Tauseef and others were also present on the occasion.

