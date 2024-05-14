Malraia Awareness Ceremony Observed In Larkana
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 09:16 PM
On the Directives of Health Minister Sindh Azra Fazul Pechuho, the District Health Office Larkana on Tuesday organised an awareness ceremony about the prevention of Malaria disease in Begum Nusrat Bhuto Auditorium Hall
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) On the Directives of Health Minister Sindh Azra Fazul Pechuho, the District Health Office Larkana on Tuesday organised an awareness ceremony about the prevention of Malaria disease in Begum Nusrat Bhuto Auditorium Hall.
The special guests in the ceremony were District Health Officer Dr.Shoukat Abro, Chairman of District Council Larkana Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Raja Darya Khan Qureshi, Additional District Health Officer Muhammad Ali Bhutto, Dr. Farhan Ali Jokio, Focal Person Dr. Farman Ali Abro, Dr. Noosabah Nafees Abro, Health education Officer Hira Qazi, District Education Officer Primary Larkana Anees Rehman Jalbani, other officials of DHO office, students of Lady Health workers including students of different schools of kids and teachers of Schools participated in large numbers.
In the event, the students of the village Wikia Sangi High school presented awareness speeches and tableaus about malaria prevention.
Addressing the event, District Council Larkana Chairman Ijaz Ahmed Leghari commended the Health Department and District Health Office Larkana for conducting an awareness program about malaria.
APP/sdr
