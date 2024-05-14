Open Menu

President Lauds Green Pakistan Initiative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 09:16 PM

President lauds Green Pakistan Initiative

President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday visited the Green Pakistan Initiative Headquarters where he was given a detailed briefing about the Initiative, Land Information and Management System operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday visited the Green Pakistan Initiative Headquarters where he was given a detailed briefing about the Initiative, Land Information and Management System operations.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were also present on the occasion, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president was briefed about the improved water irrigation system based on modern patterns.

A briefing was also given over agriculture, dredging of canals, IT-based operations and effective irrigation water system under the Green Pakistan Initiative.

The president was also apprised of the concepts of model agri-farms and agricultural smart farms operations to facilitate the farmers’ community for progress of the agriculture sector.

President Zardari appreciated the working of Green Pakistan Initiative and Land Information and Management System under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

While lauding the team of Green Pakistan Initiative, he stressed upon working with equal zeal for the national and economic development of the country.

For the bright future of Pakistan, the president also assured complete cooperation of all the provinces for achieving the objectives of Green Pakistan Initiative.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Chief Minister Water Agriculture Progress Sarfraz Ahmed Pakistan Peoples Party Murad Ali Shah All

Recent Stories

CPO visits Police Lines, directs for its renovatio ..

CPO visits Police Lines, directs for its renovation

1 minute ago
 Malraia awareness ceremony observed in Larkana

Malraia awareness ceremony observed in Larkana

1 minute ago
 Tennis: Rome Open results - 1st update

Tennis: Rome Open results - 1st update

1 minute ago
 SMEDA, ILO launch study on reducing informality in ..

SMEDA, ILO launch study on reducing informality in enterprises

10 minutes ago
 HESCO raids illegal transformer repair workshop, a ..

HESCO raids illegal transformer repair workshop, apprehends suspect

10 minutes ago
 Seminar on rehabilitation of drug addicted held

Seminar on rehabilitation of drug addicted held

10 minutes ago
IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

10 minutes ago
 Reforms urged in cigarettes manufacturing sector w ..

Reforms urged in cigarettes manufacturing sector with least contribution in econ ..

45 minutes ago
 CECVE, PHILDAT, IRI joins hands to counter violent ..

CECVE, PHILDAT, IRI joins hands to counter violent extremism

14 minutes ago
 Teenage girl abducted from Wah Cantt

Teenage girl abducted from Wah Cantt

1 hour ago
 US to raise tariffs on $18 bn of China imports inc ..

US to raise tariffs on $18 bn of China imports including chips

1 hour ago
 NAVTTC, NSU agree on enhancing vocational & techni ..

NAVTTC, NSU agree on enhancing vocational & technical education

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan