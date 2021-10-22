UrduPoint.com

Pakistan HC Celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:14 PM

Pakistan HC celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Pakistan High Commission, Colombo, Sri Lanka, celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Friday with traditional fervor and reverence by organizing a special event at the High Commission in collaboration with Pakistan Friendship Association

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan High Commission, Colombo, Sri Lanka, celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Friday with traditional fervor and reverence by organizing a special event at the High Commission in collaboration with Pakistan Friendship Association.

Members of the Pakistani diaspora and friends of Pakistan participated in the event. The event started with recitation from the Holy Quran by Acting High Commissioner, Tanvir Ahmed, who spoke about the significance of the holy occasion. He also shed light on the various aspects of the blessed personality of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

This was followed by devotional qaseedahs and sending peace and blessings on the Prophet (PBUH) by the participants in traditional Sri Lankan way. Congregational Friday prayers were offered followed by special prayers for the peace and prosperity of Sri Lanka, Pakistan and the world. A lunch with traditional Sri Lankan and Pakistani cuisine was also arranged for the participants.

The High Commission, on this blessed occasion, wished Muslims in Sri Lanka and across the world a happy and peaceful Eid Milad un-Nabi (PBUH).

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sri Lanka Colombo Tanvir Ahmed Muslim Event From

Recent Stories

4 more died of Corona, as positivity ratio drops i ..

4 more died of Corona, as positivity ratio drops in KP

1 minute ago
 Minister inaugurates 'Infection Control App' at LG ..

Minister inaugurates 'Infection Control App' at LGH

1 minute ago
 MPAs delegation calls on Governor

MPAs delegation calls on Governor

1 minute ago
 Qayyum for meeting challenges of latest era by goi ..

Qayyum for meeting challenges of latest era by going through modern technology

6 minutes ago
 EU Leaders to Discuss Energy High Prices in Decemb ..

EU Leaders to Discuss Energy High Prices in December Again - Michel

6 minutes ago
 IIUI's rape, murder case report finalized; NA Body ..

IIUI's rape, murder case report finalized; NA Body informed

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.