Pakistan HC celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Pakistan High Commission, Colombo, Sri Lanka, celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Friday with traditional fervor and reverence by organizing a special event at the High Commission in collaboration with Pakistan Friendship Association

Members of the Pakistani diaspora and friends of Pakistan participated in the event. The event started with recitation from the Holy Quran by Acting High Commissioner, Tanvir Ahmed, who spoke about the significance of the holy occasion. He also shed light on the various aspects of the blessed personality of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

This was followed by devotional qaseedahs and sending peace and blessings on the Prophet (PBUH) by the participants in traditional Sri Lankan way. Congregational Friday prayers were offered followed by special prayers for the peace and prosperity of Sri Lanka, Pakistan and the world. A lunch with traditional Sri Lankan and Pakistani cuisine was also arranged for the participants.

The High Commission, on this blessed occasion, wished Muslims in Sri Lanka and across the world a happy and peaceful Eid Milad un-Nabi (PBUH).