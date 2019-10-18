UrduPoint.com
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) To Operate 13 Flights On New Routes

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:13 PM

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) the national carrier will operate 13 flights on new international routes during current month, an official of the national flag carrier said Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) the national carrier will operate 13 flights on new international routes during current month, an official of the national flag carrier said Friday.

The official said that two mores flight routes will be functional from Karachi to Toronto and will bring the airline's total number of flights to Canada to five.

An additional seven flights will be added to the Jeddah route, bringing the total number of flights to 42 per week from Pakistan to Jeddah.

The spokesperson said that from October 28, there will be two weekly flights between Quetta and Jeddah, while there will be two flights per week from Multan to Riyadh and Dubai.

He said that the airline has also resumed flights from Islamabad to Kuala Lumpur on October 14. The airlines is also aiming to increase the number of flights from Islamabad to Birmingham. The PIA will also start direct flight operation for America soon.

These new flights will help boost the airline's revenue, he hoped.

