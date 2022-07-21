Pakistan, Iran to enhance collaboration in various areas of common interest

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch and the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in a meeting held here agreed to enhance collaboration in various areas of common interest.

The senior officials of the ministry including Scientific Advisor Zain ul Abidin also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister highlighted the deep rooted cordial and fraternal relations between two countries based on faith and cultural affinities.

He said Pakistan always highly values its brotherly ties with its neighboring country which have stood the test of time.

It is a matter of great satisfaction that bilateral relations are witnessing an upward trajectory marked by high level exchanges in political, economic, defense and security spheres.

Agha Hassan Baloch said that the two countries could benefit from each other's experience in various areas of common interest.

Pakistan and Iran are amongst the founding members of ECO. And ECO Science Foundation is inter-governmental organization working under Ministry of Science and Technology.

The federal minister said that Iran was the first country to recognize the state of Pakistan and the two countries have shared history and literature. "We both have convergence of views in number of areas ranging from Kashmir to Palestine and mutually desire to see the lasting peace and stability in the region and on taking joint stand against rising Islamophobia," he said.

Agha Hassan highlighted the tremendous opportunities for cooperation that exists between the two countries.

He said that Pakistan can learn from the expertise of Iran in the field of science and technology, and we have strong intentions for enhancing collaboration in various areas of common interest.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said deep historical, cultural, religious, linguistic, art links and commonalities between the two countries are a suitable ground for the expansion of scientific, educational and academic relations between the two countries. He said that the University of Tehran is willing to make a Technology/IT park in Islamabad. He stressed that MoUs should be expedited between Pakistani and Iranian universities to enhance exchanges.

He said that Iran and Pakistan have a border of 900 km and both countries should take advantage of that to strengthen each other as the both countries have great potential for extensive collaboration in the areas of energy, trade and science.

The federal minister praised the current government's efforts in showing the keen interest in the field of science and technology.

He said the opening of new border crossing points and early operationalization of the first border market at Mand-Pashin will strengthen people to people linkages and formal trade and commerce for local people.

The federal minister said that both countries should make efforts to strengthen trade via long Pakistan-Iran border that demarcates the Iranian province of Sistan and Balochistan from the Pakistan province of Balochistan. Gates should be built on the border, which will boost the economy through trade in the areas of Taftan, Turbat, Buleda and Panjgur.

The ambassador invited the federal minister to travel to Iran and learn about the Iran's progress in the field of science and Technology parks.