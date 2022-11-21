UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Issues Visas To Indian Hindu Pilgrims For Visit To Shadani Darbar

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Pakistan issues visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for visit to Shadani Darbar

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Monday issued 100 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for visiting their religious sites in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Monday issued 100 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for visiting their religious sites in Pakistan.

A group of Indian Hindu pilgrims is visiting Pakistan to participate in the 314th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh from November 22 to December 03, 2022, said a press release received here.

Shadani Darbar is an over three hundred years old temple and is a sacred place for Hindu devotees from across the globe. The Shadani Darbar was founded in 1786 by Sant Shadaram Sahib, who was born in Lahore in 1708.

Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, thousands of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals/occasions every year. Visas issued by the Pakistan High Commission are in addition to the visas granted to Hindu and Sikh pilgrims participating in these events from other countries.

The issuance of pilgrimage visas to Hindu and Sikh pilgrims is in line with the Government of Pakistan's efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines. It is also reflective of Pakistan's respect for religious places of all faiths and efforts for promoting interfaith harmony.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Lahore Visit New Delhi Temple November December All From Government

Recent Stories

Iran's players opt not to sing anthem at World Cup ..

Iran's players opt not to sing anthem at World Cup

42 seconds ago
 Railways providing cheap, safe travel facilities t ..

Railways providing cheap, safe travel facilities to passengers: DS

45 seconds ago
 NA speaker summons secretaries of ministries to ex ..

NA speaker summons secretaries of ministries to explain non reply of lawmakers' ..

47 seconds ago
 Hungary, Russia Discuss Progress on Construction o ..

Hungary, Russia Discuss Progress on Construction of Paks NPP - Foreign Minister

9 minutes ago
 Russian Agriculture Ministry Expects Agricultural ..

Russian Agriculture Ministry Expects Agricultural Exports to Reach $40Bln This Y ..

9 minutes ago
 Brent Crude Dips Below $83 Per Barrel First Time S ..

Brent Crude Dips Below $83 Per Barrel First Time Since September 27

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.