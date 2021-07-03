UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Kept On FATF Grey List Despite Fulfilling All Condition, CSPA Contrary: Mazari

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 09:25 PM

Pakistan kept on FATF Grey list despite fulfilling all condition, CSPA contrary: Mazari

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Saturday said Pakistan was kept on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey list despite fulfilling all conditions, but one condition was fully contrary to FATF precedences and US putting Pakistan on Child Soldiers Prevention Act (CSPA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Saturday said Pakistan was kept on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey list despite fulfilling all conditions, but one condition was fully contrary to FATF precedences and US putting Pakistan on Child Soldiers Prevention Act (CSPA).

In a series of tweets, she said "Is it a mere coincidence that after Prime Minister Imran Khan first took clear position on giving US no military bases and no use of air space for drone attacks."

