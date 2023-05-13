UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Linchpin Of Regional Connectivity: Senator Mushahid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Pakistan linchpin of regional connectivity: Senator Mushahid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Chairman of the Senate Defence Committee, has said that Pakistan, being located at a strategically important location in the region, can play vital role in promoting regional connectivity.

"Regional connectivity is need of the hour for peace and prosperity in South and Central Asia, and Pakistan is the linchpin of regional connectivity," he said while speaking through video-link during the the concluding session of the three-day international conference titled 'Central & South Asia Re-connected' at the Punjab University on Saturday.

The conference was organised by the Department of History & Pakistan Studies, Punjab University, in collaboration with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung. Policymakers, stakeholders, scholars, researchers and students got a chance for a fruitful dialogue while 60 subject specific research papers and policy notes were presented during the conference.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony, while Regional Director Southeast Asia Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Dr Ellino Zeino was also present.

In his special note, Governor Punjab/ Chancellor PU Muhammad Balighur Rehman thanked eminent scholars for sharing their experiences. He said that through the conference, people could be able to understand the problems being faced in regional connectivity.

Scholars were of the unanimous viewpoint that South Asia has lagged behind in human and social development due to political, cultural and social conflicts, both in the nature of inter and intra-state, and these have seriously hampered prosperity and progress in the region.

Speakers were unanimous that peace and harmony, instead of war and confrontation, provide windows of opportunity for developing human potential of South Asian people and asserting themselves as civilised people of the world.

Dr Zeino thanked national and international delegates from Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, England, Germany and Pakistan. She appreciated the efforts of Chairman Department of History PU Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain. She said Pakistan is a peaceful country and the people of Pakistan are very loving.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Senate World Governor Punjab Mushahid Hussain Syed Germany Progress Uzbekistan Kazakhstan From Asia

Recent Stories

Oman and Etihad Rail Company signs MoU with Vale t ..

Oman and Etihad Rail Company signs MoU with Vale to transport products from Soha ..

1 hour ago
 Students learn to create and nurture their own ind ..

Students learn to create and nurture their own indoor garden at Sharjah Children ..

1 hour ago
 Stormtroopers make a grand appearance at SCRF 2023

Stormtroopers make a grand appearance at SCRF 2023

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Children's Reading Festival sparks passion ..

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival sparks passion for clean energy in young min ..

1 hour ago
 Indian filmmaker accuses Imran Khan of stealing so ..

Indian filmmaker accuses Imran Khan of stealing song from his film

2 hours ago
 FNC discusses enhancing parliamentary relations wi ..

FNC discusses enhancing parliamentary relations with Speaker of Senate of Burund ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.