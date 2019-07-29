Pakistan Movement leadership was honest: Mian Azhar

Former Punjab governor Mian Muhammad Azhar Monday said the leadership of Pakistan Movement was honest, non-hypocrite and a firm believer of merit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Former Punjab governor Mian Muhammad Azhar Monday said the leadership of Pakistan Movement was honest, non-hypocrite and a firm believer of merit

Speaking at a seminar titled "Political History of Pakistan and Future Prospects" here at the Aiwan-e-Quaid-e-Azam, he said with unblemished character, they promoted high values in politics.

He said the leadership of Pakistan Movement, including Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal, Nawab Salimullah Khan, Liaquat Ali Khan, Sardar Abdur Rub Nishtar and others were of high character and they led the Muslims of the subcontinent to create Pakistan.

He said the creation of Pakistan was a big blow to imperialism which led to the success of freedom movements in many other parts of the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rafique Ahmed said everyone should have to pursue the dreams of Quaid-e-Azam to strengthen Pakistan.

Mian Farooq Altaf, Begum Mehnaz Rafi, Salman Ghani, Abid Sherwani, Qayyum Nizami, Mian Salman Farooq, Rauf Tahir, Yasin Wattoo, Farooq Khan Azad, Allam Ziaul Haq Naqshbandi and Shaheen Ahmed also spoke on the occasion.