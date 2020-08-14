UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Moving In Right Direction Under PM's Leadership: Abdul Aleem Khan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan was moving in the right direction.

Talking to party workers on Independence Day, he said that alive nations always cherished the blessings of the freedom with all their heart and soul.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said, "The day of August 14 reminds us of renewing the messages of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He said the future of this country belonged to the young generation with whose active role the present government had been formed.

He said that under Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership, Insha Allah, the journey of progress and prosperity in all fields would be accelerated.

He added that efforts would be made to further strengthen the country and face challenges as dangerous epidemic like coronavirus had been fought.

He further said that every citizen must pledge to play a positive role, adding, "Independence Day requires us to move beyond our differences in accordance with national requirements as this is the real message of the day."Abdul Aleem Khan said their biggest challenge was to bring Pakistan, which was surrounded by dangers and difficulties, to real development and prosperity, for which Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team were working hard in good faith.

