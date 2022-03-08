Pakistan Navy And Anti Narcotics Force Seized Drugs In A Joint Operation

In an intelligence based joint sea operation, Pakistan Navy and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seizedapproximately 1000 Kgsdrugs at North Arabian Sea

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022) In an intelligence based joint sea operation, Pakistan Navy and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seizedapproximately 1000 Kgsdrugs at North Arabian Sea. The drugs valued at approximately247Million Rupees. The seized drugs were subsequently handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force for further legal proceedings.

The successful execution of Anti-Narcotics jointOperationis a strong demonstration of Pakistan Navy’s resolve to deter and disrupt illegal activities in maritime zones of Pakistan.Pakistan Navy isvigilant to counter any illegalactivityalong the coast line and at sea.

Pakistan Navy will continue to fulfill its national responsibilities with highest level of commitment and dedication.