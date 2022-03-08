UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy And Anti Narcotics Force Seized Drugs In A Joint Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2022 | 06:03 PM

Pakistan Navy And Anti Narcotics Force Seized Drugs In A Joint Operation

In an intelligence based joint sea operation, Pakistan Navy and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seizedapproximately 1000 Kgsdrugs at North Arabian Sea

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022) In an intelligence based joint sea operation, Pakistan Navy and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seizedapproximately 1000 Kgsdrugs at North Arabian Sea. The drugs valued at approximately247Million Rupees. The seized drugs were subsequently handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force for further legal proceedings.

The successful execution of Anti-Narcotics jointOperationis a strong demonstration of Pakistan Navy’s resolve to deter and disrupt illegal activities in maritime zones of Pakistan.Pakistan Navy isvigilant to counter any illegalactivityalong the coast line and at sea.

Pakistan Navy will continue to fulfill its national responsibilities with highest level of commitment and dedication.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Drugs

Recent Stories

Govt did landmark legislation for protection of wo ..

Govt did landmark legislation for protection of women’s rights: Asad Umar

14 minutes ago
 PIA flight carrying 235 repatriated Pakistanis fro ..

PIA flight carrying 235 repatriated Pakistanis from Poland to arrive at Islamaba ..

21 minutes ago
 Police arrest two wanted dacoits after encounter

Police arrest two wanted dacoits after encounter

21 minutes ago
 China's Xi urges 'maximum restraint' over Ukraine ..

China's Xi urges 'maximum restraint' over Ukraine in call with Macron, Scholz

22 minutes ago
 29,338 candidates to contest in second phase of KP ..

29,338 candidates to contest in second phase of KP LG polls

22 minutes ago
 GCWUF holds walk on women's day

GCWUF holds walk on women's day

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>