UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Ships Moawin & Aslatvisit Port Casablanca, Morocco

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 06:06 PM

Pakistan Navy Ships Moawin & Aslatvisit Port Casablanca, Morocco

Pakistan Navy Ships MOAWIN and ASLAT visited Port of Casablanca, Morocco as part of Overseas Deployment to Africa

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019) Pakistan Navy Ships MOAWIN and ASLAT visited Port of Casablanca, Morocco as part of Overseas Deployment to Africa.

Upon arrival at Casablanca, visitingPakistan Navy Ships were extended a warm welcome by Moroccan Navy. Mission Commander along with Commanding Officers of Pakistan Navy Ships called on Commander Centre Maritime Sector and Commander of the Military Region of Casablanca.

During meeting, Mission Commander conveyed sincere regards from Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff to the people of Morocco in general and Royal Navy of Morocco in particular. Both the side displayed commitmentand desire on further expanding and enhancing brotherly relations between the two countries.

Mission Commnader also highlighted Pakistan’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism and Pakistan Navy's role in ensuring maritime security and safety of global commons. The Mission Commander also extended gratitude for the whole hearted support provided by Moroccan authorities for Pakistan Navy Ships during their visit.

Further, a number of interactions and meetings with various Moroccan authorities were also held which were amply utilized to strengthen the brotherly feelings with Moroccan brethren.

During stay at port, a reception dinner was also hosted onboard PNS MOAWIN. The reception was attended by a large number of guests including Senior Officers of Moroccan Navy, members of Diplomatic corps and prominent members of local community. On the occasion, Mission Commander also updated the dignitaries about the deteriorating situationin the Indian Occupied Kashmir, atrocities being perpetrated, the plight of Kashmiri people and Pakistan’s continued support to the just & rightful struggle of Kashmiris.

In the last part of the visit, a bilateral exercise of Pakistan Navy Ships withRoyal Moroccan Navy Shipwas also conducted.

The ongoing deployment of Pakistan Navy Ships to Africa is aimed at further strengthening friendly ties with African Countries, enhancing naval collaboration and developing interoperability with the host navies.

Related Topics

India Africa Occupied Kashmir Pakistan Navy Visit Casablanca Morocco From

Recent Stories

Pakistan has set on journey to prosperity after s ..

4 seconds ago

Infinix S5, Is it Worth All Your Attention?

10 minutes ago

LHC accepts for hearing PML-N's petition against N ..

30 minutes ago

University Head in Hong Kong Urges Protesters to L ..

35 minutes ago

Lebanese Gov't to Hold Consultations on Monday on ..

35 minutes ago

Khamenei says Iran wants removal of Israel state n ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.