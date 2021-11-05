Pakistan needs to improve internal situation in prevailing world order : Experts

The experts at a multifaceted seminar on Friday suggested that Pakistan should improve its internal situation amid turbulent world order and enhance role of media, overseas diaspora and corporate sector engagement to improve Pak-US bilateral relationships

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The experts at a multifaceted seminar on Friday suggested that Pakistan should improve its internal situation amid turbulent world order and enhance role of media, overseas diaspora and corporate sector engagement to improve Pak-US bilateral relationships.

The experts hailing from diverse backgrounds of military, diplomatic services and civil society elucidated thought-provoking views on the seminar titled 'Future of Pak-US Relations: Challenges and Opportunities' organized here by the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) and moderated by Director, Nuclear and Strategic Affairs CASS Syed Muhammad Ali.

Former Foreign Minister and Secretary Ambassador (R) Inam-ul-Haq in his keynote address sketched a detailed analysis of Pak-US and US-China relations and their outcomes being faced by the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Inam said the world passing through stress and turmoil which was the outcome of stringent policies set by the UN and others in the aftermath of 9/11 incident.

He underscored that liberal beliefs and policies were on retreat and ominous ultranationalist, far right extremism, neofacisim, and racism were on the rise. Moreover, existential threats to human kind and its habitat were rapidly growing including water scarcity, food shortage and desertification that would destroy economies indiscriminately.

"We are at an inflexion point of history amid rise of China as second most powerful state on the earth after the US, where a second Cold War has begun and would be more intense as China is economically stronger as compared to the Soviet Union," he said.

The US was building new alliances to contain China and maintain its self-appointed leadership of socalled ruled world whereas it has also perceived China as its sole adversary bearing the capacity to challenge its economic, military and political might, he added.

In the prevailing scenario, he said China had emerged as a new economic power with an economy of $26 trillion exceeding that of the US.

Ambassador (R) Inam warned that Afghanistan was struck with a famine and could become a problem for Pakistan if world agencies did not support Afghans and would lead to a major exodus of refugees to Pakistan.

Former Senator and Federal Information Minister Javed Jabbar enlightened the seminar participants on Social and Cultural impacts of Pak-US relationships.

Jabbar added that it was necessary to understand culture it was necessary to understand the geographical factors that were crucial.

He added that the forefathers of the present day USA the native westerns 300 years back decimated 60 million Native Americans to 6 million during their migration whereas the migrants in Pakistan who migrated from India rather preserved the local traditions and communities inhabiting for over 1000 years in the region.

He noted that the cultural communication capacity of US was far superior to any other nation and could blanket the entire world into it.

Jabbar mentioned that the Pakistani diaspora in the US was very abled and capable one that was effectively contributing to the US' fields of science, medicine, business and banking.

He underscored the need to increase projection of Pakistani culture, beauty, diversity and complexity of its region in the US to enhance understanding and perception about the country in the US.

Director Economic Affairs CASS Dr Usman Chohan elaborated the economic dimensions of Pak-US relationships. He was of the view that all bottlenecks in the progress of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects to gain maximum benefits for improving the country's economic condition and also improve domestic economy.

Ambassador (R) Jalil Abbas Jillani shed light on the future of Pak-US Relations and noted that Pakistan should develop convergences on Afghanistan as the US needed Pakistan in Afghanistan for countering terrorism. He also underlined the need to increase diaspora, corporate sector interactions for better bilateral ties with the US.

President CASS Air Marshal (R) Farhat Hussain Khan delivered the vote of thanks and in his concluding remarks said that Pak-US ties remained oscillating from the most favorite nation to a strategic allie whereas Pakistan has to engage US positively despite all challenges. "Pakistan has to choose a course that values the social and economic interests of both the nations and instead of individual relations rather focus on developing institutional framework as a country so important cannot be easily ignored.

The panelists were also presented mementoes in the end.