UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Participates As Country Of Honour At Beijing International Book Fair

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:28 PM

Pakistan participates as country of honour at Beijing International Book Fair

Pakistan has participated as the Country of Honour at the 28th Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF) began here at China International Exhibition Centre here on Tuesday

BEIJING, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan has participated as the Country of Honour at the 28th Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF) began here at China International Exhibition Centre here on Tuesday.

Over 50 exquisitely-printed Pakistani books, regarding Pakistan's history, culture, politics, fiction and arts were showcased at Asia's largest book fair. Over 20 local paintings were also presented.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haq said this year, Pakistan and China are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the both countries.

"It is an honour for Pakistan to participate as the Chief Guest Country in this book fair," he added.

Ambassador Haque said that the pavilions of Pakistan and the Communist Party of China are located simultaneously at the festival which reflects the friendly relations between the two countries.

He said many Pakistani books have been introduced using this platform and added, the exhibition will help introduce Pakistan literature and culture among Chinese people.

Ambassador Haque remarked that there is a natural affinity in the literary trends of Pakistan and China. "Our literature is an apt manifestation of Asian values, a vehicle for highlighting the historical continuity of our civilization and promoting a spiritual and tolerant outlook of our national ethos."� He also announced that the launching of the entire collection of Faiz Ahmed Faiz poetry in Chinese, which has been translated by Zhang Shixuan, the eminent Professor of urdu language and old friend of Pakistan, will start soon.

"It is a matter of immense satisfaction to note that literary ties between our two countries have recently witnessed an upward trajectory," he mentioned.

The inaugural function was specially attended by Huang Kunming, member of Politburo of Communist Party of China and Head of Party's Publicity Department.

The festival will continue online and offline till September 18 and a number of activities will be held during this period.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Vehicle Kunming Beijing September Asia

Recent Stories

Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties ..

Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties in diverse fields

7 minutes ago
 &#039;Sharjah Memory&#039; highlights senior citiz ..

&#039;Sharjah Memory&#039; highlights senior citizens contributions

15 minutes ago
 75,598 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

75,598 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

15 minutes ago
 Mubadala World Tennis Championship returns to Abu ..

Mubadala World Tennis Championship returns to Abu Dhabi in December

15 minutes ago
 Africa&#039;s influential leaders to address Globa ..

Africa&#039;s influential leaders to address Global Business Forum Africa 2021 i ..

29 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis provided URL to file income ta ..

Overseas Pakistanis provided URL to file income tax returns

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.