Pakistan Played Unprecedented Role For Afghan Peace: Sheikh Rasheed

Thu 30th September 2021 | 10:18 PM

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Thursday said that Pakistan had played unprecedented role for durable peace in Afghanistan

The Muslim countries should come forward for providing humanitarian aid to Afghan people, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Pakistan has dispatched the food items to neighboring country Afghanistan and continue this assistance in future, he said adding that other countries should also take care of Afghan people.

Commenting on United States role in Afghanistan, he said NATO and American forces had introduced weapons in Afghanistan against Russian attack.

He informed that Pakistan had completed fencing along border to control entering terrorists groups from neighboring region. To a question, he said some international forces are creating hurdles for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Sheikh Rasheed said CPEC would be completed at all costs. Voicing concerns over price hike in the country, he said internationally, the petrol prices have been increasing and it was a major reason.

He said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was working to provide relief to common man. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was monitoring price control committees. Interior Minister said the people would enjoy relief on essential items in next few months. To a question about elections, he said PM Imran Khan would complete five year without hesitation. To another question about Opposition activities, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, could not compete with PTI in next elections. Sharif family had lost political career in Pakistan, he said.

PM Imran Khan is committed to hold next elections in a transparent manner, he added.

