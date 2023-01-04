Pakistan Railway ready to speed up from 120km to 160km per hour: Saad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Wednesday said that all the coaches imported from China are perfectly fit and compatible with the Pakistan railways system.

"All the coaches are well inspected by Pakistan Railways, found completely fit, and will be operated with Green Line which was set to be started during the current month," said the minister in a tweet.

The minister said that all the coaches were inspected thoroughly and after which they were approved to run on a trial basis.

Saad Rafique said that after the successful trial, all the coaches were now ready to run and will be seen running on the railway tracks in couple of days.

He said false and baseless propaganda by the sponsored pages to undermine Pakistan Railways' image and efforts to facilitate the passengers.

The minister said that Pakistan Railways would take legal action against the pages spreading fake news about the department.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Railways has received the first batch of around 46 of the total 230 high-speed modern coaches from China which would not only help modernize the railway operations rather generate enhanced revenue for the department.

"The new coaches will have the capacity to run at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour whereas the current maximum speed limit of trains is about 120 kilometers per hour. These coaches will significantly improve train service." The modern coaches would offer an improved train travel experience in the country to 220 million people, many of whom rely on trains for long journeys. "The new coaches comprise economy, AC standard, and AC parlour classes for passengers and luggage and brake vans.

Pakistan Railways had carried out a test run of the new coaches on the Main Line-I (ML-I) starting from Karachi to Peshawar via Rohri, Sukkar, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Lahore, and Rawalpindi before beginning the commercial travel.

After receiving 46 completely built units (CBUs) manufactured in China, Pakistan Railways would soon begin manufacturing of 184 similar coaches at its carriage factory in Islamabad with the assistance of Chinese engineers under the technology transfer agreement.