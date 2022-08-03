Pakistan Railways Lahore Division sends 5 ton relief goods to Balochistan

The Pakistan Railways has sent 5 tons of relief goods for the flood affected brothers of Balochistan, on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has sent 5 tons of relief goods for the flood affected brothers of Balochistan, on Wednesday.

PR Divisional Superintendent Lahore M Hanif Gul saw off the train Jaffer Express with the goods at the railway station here.

The PR has sent rice, ghee, cooking oil, sugar, pulses, dry milk, chickpeas, biscuits, matches, salt, red chilli and mattresses.

The DS said on the occasion that the railways would send more goods in few days for the Baloch brothers. He appealed to the rich people to come forward and contribute in the donations for the flood affected people of Balochistan.