Pakistan Railways To Operate Five Special Trains On Eid

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:31 PM

Pakistan Railways to operate five special trains on Eid

The Pakistan Railways has decided to run an additional the 5th Eid special train besides four others to facilitate people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has decided to run an additional the 5th Eid special train besides four others to facilitate people.

According to the PR spokesperson on Thursday, the decision was taken due to heavy rush on Eid.

The 5th train will be operated between Rawalpindi and Karachi City via Lalamusa, Lahore, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Rohri and Tando Adam which will leave for Rawalpindi at 5:00pm on August 5 which would reach Karachi City on the next day at 7:45pm.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PR has already announced to operate four specialtrains on Eidul Azha.

More Stories From Pakistan

