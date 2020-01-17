UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Railways Transfers Senior Officers Of Mechanical Engineering Dept

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 08:23 PM

Pakistan Railways transfers senior officers of Mechanical Engineering Dept

Shahid Aziz, a BS-21 officer of Mechanical Engineering Department presently working as General Manager/W&SI, Pakistan Railways, Headquarters Office, Lahore was transferred and posted as General Manager/M&S, Pakistan Railways Carriage Factory, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Shahid Aziz, a BS-21 officer of Mechanical Engineering Department presently working as General Manager/W&SI, Pakistan Railways, Headquarters Office, Lahore was transferred and posted as General Manager/M&S, Pakistan Railways Carriage Factory, Islamabad.

According to a notification issued here on Friday by the Ministry of Railways, he would also look after the work of the post of General Manager/W&SI, Pakistan Railways Headquarters Office, Lahore in addition to his own duties.

Wasif Ali, a BS-20 officer of Mechanical Engineering Department presently working as Divisional Superintendent, Pakistan Railway Quetta was transferred and posted as Project Director/300 Traction Motors, Pakistan Railways, Moghalpura Lahore.

Samin Ullah Gandapur, a BS-19 officer of Mechanical Engineering Department, presently working as Project Director/300 Traction Motors (BS-20/OPS), Pakistan Railways, Moghalpura Lahore was transferred and posted as Divisional Superintendent (BS-20), Pakistan Railways Quetta in his own pay and scale vice item.

