Pakistan ranked 4th on population growth: Spectator Index

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan has been ranked fourth in the world with regard to population growth during last twenty years.

According to spectator Index, a website that displays statistics and rankings world wide, Pakistan was on fourth position with 54 percent population growth while Nigeria was on top of the list with 72 percent, Saudi Arabia was on second spot with 69 percent growth and Egypt on third with 55 percent.

Poland was at the bottom with minus two (-2) per cent population growth while Japan was a step up with zero percent growth.

India has a population growth of last 20 years at 34 per cent, USA on eleventh position with 18 per cent growth and UK on 12th with 13 per cent.

Germany was ranked on 17th position with growth of only one per cent and Italy on 16th with six per cent.

Other countries included Indonesia (sixth, 31 %), South Africa (seventh, 31 %), Turkey (Eighth, 29%), Mexico (9th, 26%), Canada (10th, 22 %), China (13th, 12 %), France (14th, 11%), and South Korea (15th, 11 %).