Pakistan Ready For Comprehensive Talks With India, Says Ishaq Dar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 22, 2025 | 05:45 PM

DPM, who is also FM, says ceasefire with India is being maintained

ISLAMABAD : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- August 22nd, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that Pakistan is ready for comprehensive talks with India, including the Kashmir issue.

Speaking to media representatives, Ishaq Dar said that the ceasefire with India is being maintained.

He added that India had requested the United States to facilitate the ceasefire, and he received a call from the US, during which he clarified that Pakistan never sought war.

He emphasized that Pakistan did not ask anyone to mediate with India; rather, India suggested a neutral venue for talks.

Ishaq Dar confirmed that if the meeting takes place at a neutral location, Pakistan will participate.

He stressed that talks with India will not be limited to a single issue but will cover all pending matters, including Kashmir.

The deputy prime minister also remarked that India continues to make unnecessary statements.

He noted that a visit by the US Secretary of State to Pakistan has not yet been scheduled.

Additionally, he mentioned his upcoming two-day visit to Bangladesh, aimed at strengthening Pakistan-Bangladesh relations.

