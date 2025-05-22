Pakistan ready for meaningful negotiations with India on terror, peace, Kashmiri rights: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah stated Thursday that Pakistan is prepared to participate in direct negotiations with India or mediated talks involving a third country to discuss peace initiatives, counter-terrorism cooperation and a resolution to the Kashmir issue, as per the UN charter.

In an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan remains committed to meaningful negotiations with India on issues of terrorism, peace and the Kashmir dispute.

He emphasized Pakistan's willingness to engage in dialogue to address these critical concerns and find peaceful resolutions.

Sanaullah stated that Pakistan has no issue with a mediator country playing a role in facilitating dialogue between Pakistan and India, should both parties agree to it.

He said that just as India has previously sought international support for a ceasefire, Pakistan is now willing to engage in talks to resolve issues, indicating openness to diplomatic efforts.

He further warned that if India refuses to engage in dialogue and continues to provoke, Pakistan will respond with strength and determination to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Responding to a query, he also expressed his strong condemnation for the Khuzdar terrorism attack and stated, "We will treat terrorists with the same severity as we do our country's enemies; there will be no compromise with them."

He also recalled the APS tragedy, where innocent children were targeted.

"Terrorists targeting innocent children are the most heinous of enemies, and their actions are utterly unacceptable. We strongly condemn such atrocities and stand in solidarity with the victims' families."

Rana Sanaullah stated that the government and armed forces will spare no effort in combating terrorism and will foil terrorists' nefarious designs.