Pakistan receive US$3 bln Saudi deposit: Tarin

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Saturday announced that Pakistan has received US$3 billion deposit from Saudi Arabia to lend support to the local Currency and help bolster foreign exchange reserves of the country.

In a tweet, Tarin thanked Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the kind gesture.

"Good news, US$3 billion Saudi deposit received by SBP. I want to thank His Excellency Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the kind gesture", the Adviser tweeted.