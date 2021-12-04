Pakistan Receive US$3 Bln Saudi Deposit: Tarin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 04:00 PM
Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Saturday announced that Pakistan has received US$3 billion deposit from Saudi Arabia to lend support to the local currency and help bolster foreign exchange reserves of the country
In a tweet, Tarin thanked Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the kind gesture.
"Good news, US$3 billion Saudi deposit received by SBP. I want to thank His Excellency Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the kind gesture", the Adviser tweeted.