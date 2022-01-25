UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Releases 20 Indian Fishermen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 01:43 PM

Pakistan releases 20 Indian fishermen

Pakistan has released 20 Indian fishermen and repatriated them through Wagah Border, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan has released 20 Indian fishermen and repatriated them through Wagah Border, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

"The government of Pakistan has released 20 Indian prisoners (fishermen) who have been repatriated via Wagah Border to India on January 24," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The fishermen, who were arrested for entering the country's territorial waters, have been released on completion of their sentences.

The Foreign Office terming the issue of "humanitarian nature" said the government expected the reciprocation of the same gesture from India.

"The issue of prisoners is of humanitarian nature and Pakistan expects the government of India to reciprocate the gesture in the same spirit," it said.

The fishermen were released from the District Prison and Correctional Facility, Malir in Karachi on Sunday. They were brought to Wagah on Monday and were handed over to India's Border Security Force in the evening after meeting the legal formalities.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Foreign Office Same Wagah Malir January Border Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces opening of registra ..

Dubai Sports Council announces opening of registrations for Dubai Women’s Tria ..

27 minutes ago
 Turkey Plans to Launch Flights to Various Regions ..

Turkey Plans to Launch Flights to Various Regions of Armenia, Expand Trade Ties ..

2 minutes ago
 India logs 255,874 new COVID-19 cases, total rises ..

India logs 255,874 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 39,799,202

2 minutes ago
 1622 kanal land retrieved in Muzaffargarh

1622 kanal land retrieved in Muzaffargarh

2 minutes ago
 Five women,two minors abducted from Faisalabad

Five women,two minors abducted from Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's exports reach $3bln per month: Senate i ..

Pakistan's exports reach $3bln per month: Senate informed

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.