UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports 46 More Death Due To COVID-19 During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 11:50 AM

Pakistan reports 46 more death due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours

The official statistics show that 1, 920 new positive cases appeared in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 46 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official statistics showed that 1, 920 new positive cases appeared in different parts of the country during the same period.

According to National Command and Control Center (NCOC), around 1,920 cases of coronavirus were reported while 46 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 10,997.

The total number of confirmed cases reached to 521,211.

The official statistics showed that total 473,639 patients recovered from the disease with 2,348 critical cases. Punjab reported 4,432 deaths, with 149,782 new cases of COVID-19; Sindh 3,793 deaths with 235,576 new cases of COVID-19; KPK reported 1,783 deaths and total 63, 615; Balochistan reported 190 people and 18,612 confirmed cases; AJK reported 241 deaths with 8,631 coronavirus cases; Gilgit reprted 4,884 cases, with 101 coronavirus deaths while Islamabad recorded 40,111 cases , with 457 causalities.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Educational institutions from grade 9 to 12 reopen ..

26 minutes ago

Local Press: Sharjah’s care of elderly laudable

1 hour ago

China reports 109 new coronavirus infections

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 January 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Military projectile by Houthi militia falls on Jaz ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.