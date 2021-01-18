Pakistan reports 46 more death due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The official statistics show that 1, 920 new positive cases appeared in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 46 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

According to National Command and Control Center (NCOC), around 1,920 cases of coronavirus were reported while 46 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 10,997.

The total number of confirmed cases reached to 521,211.

The official statistics showed that total 473,639 patients recovered from the disease with 2,348 critical cases. Punjab reported 4,432 deaths, with 149,782 new cases of COVID-19; Sindh 3,793 deaths with 235,576 new cases of COVID-19; KPK reported 1,783 deaths and total 63, 615; Balochistan reported 190 people and 18,612 confirmed cases; AJK reported 241 deaths with 8,631 coronavirus cases; Gilgit reprted 4,884 cases, with 101 coronavirus deaths while Islamabad recorded 40,111 cases , with 457 causalities.