Pakistan, Russia agree to build Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Russia Friday signed an inter-government agreement to develop Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline for gas transportation from Karachi to Kasur.

In this regard, both the countries signed a protocol on the amendments to the Agreement on North-South Gas Pipeline Project in Moscow, according to the Pakistan Embassy in Russia.

The protocol was signed by Pakistan's Ambassador in Moscow Shafqat Ali Khan and the Russian Minister for Energy Nikolay Shulginov.

As per the protocol, the project has been renamed as "Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline".

The pipeline will run from Karachi to Kasur for transportation of gas.

The pipeline project is a flagship strategic venture between Pakistan and Russia that would strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Pakistan desires a strategic partnership with Russia and looks forward to enhanced bilateral relations in all fields of mutual interest.