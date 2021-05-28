UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Russia Agree To Build Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 08:50 PM

Pakistan, Russia agree to build Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline

Pakistan and Russia Friday signed an inter-government agreement to develop Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline for gas transportation from Karachi to Kasur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Russia Friday signed an inter-government agreement to develop Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline for gas transportation from Karachi to Kasur.

In this regard, both the countries signed a protocol on the amendments to the Agreement on North-South Gas Pipeline Project in Moscow, according to the Pakistan Embassy in Russia.

The protocol was signed by Pakistan's Ambassador in Moscow Shafqat Ali Khan and the Russian Minister for Energy Nikolay Shulginov.

As per the protocol, the project has been renamed as "Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline".

The pipeline will run from Karachi to Kasur for transportation of gas.

The pipeline project is a flagship strategic venture between Pakistan and Russia that would strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Pakistan desires a strategic partnership with Russia and looks forward to enhanced bilateral relations in all fields of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Moscow Russia Kasur Gas All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Japan thrash Myanmar after protests on off pitch

1 minute ago

Pandemic won't be over until 70% are vaccinated: W ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad Rent Restriction Bill in Senate on Monda ..

1 minute ago

Russia to Use Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine Mostl ..

1 minute ago

Belarusian Investigators Says There Were Several M ..

1 minute ago

CDA dismisses its Grade-18 officer on corruption c ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.