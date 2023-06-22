Open Menu

Pakistan-Russia Barter Trade To Reduce Dependence On US Dollar - Commerce Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Pakistan-Russia Barter Trade to Reduce Dependence on US Dollar - Commerce Minister

Barter trade between Pakistan and Russia will reduce both countries' dependence on foreign currencies, including the US dollar and the euro, Pakistan's Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar told Sputnik on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Barter trade between Pakistan and Russia will reduce both countries' dependence on foreign currencies, including the US dollar and the euro, Pakistan's Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Pakistan has initiated a barter business agreement with the countries that have difficulties using regular banking systems, including Afghanistan, Iran and Russia, he said.

The minister emphasized that barter trade is essential for solving difficulties in financial transactions.

Qamar added that the transactions with Russia via SWIFT have become difficult due to the Russia sanctions and have harmed the trade between the two countries.

That was the reason why Pakistan had approved the initiative, he said, adding that barter trade reduces dependency on any foreign currency, not only the US dollar or euro.�

In 2022, the Russian financial sector faced severe issues against the backdrop of the military operation in Ukraine. Western nations and their allies have responded with comprehensive sanctions, including SWIFT cutoff for select banks, restrictions on the Russian central bank, export control measures, and asset freezes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Business Ukraine Iran Dollar Russia Bank Euro Commerce Agreement

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 356 prisoners ahead o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 356 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

12 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zaye ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council m ..

Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council meeting

27 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Ambassador calls on Minister for Defenc ..

Azerbaijan Ambassador calls on Minister for Defence Production

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stainless Utensils & Cutlery Manufacturer ..

Pakistan Stainless Utensils & Cutlery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (P ..

27 minutes ago
Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

57 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Maste ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Mastercard launch unique Digital Ci ..

57 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilateral relations between two cou ..

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement with Karachi Port Trust for c ..

1 hour ago
 Prominent Russian Oceanologist Believes Crew of Ti ..

Prominent Russian Oceanologist Believes Crew of Titan Submersible Most Likely Di ..

25 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy increases diversity of Pakistan's ent ..

U.S. Embassy increases diversity of Pakistan's entrepreneurial leaders

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan