UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan-Russian Joint Commission To Foster Cooperation In Science And Technology: Federal Minister For Science And Technology, Fawad Chaudhry

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 02:00 PM

Pakistan-Russian joint commission to foster cooperation in science and technology: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry Friday said Pakistan and Russia would jointly establish Pak-Russian Commission to promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of science and technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry Friday said Pakistan and Russia would jointly establish Pak-Russian Commission to promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of science and technology.

This was agreed by Fawad Chaudhry in a meeting with Minister of Science and Higher education of Russia, Mikhail Kotyukov in Moscow, said a message received here.

The minister also announced to establish a state-of-the-art Science and Technology Park in collaboration with Russia.

Both the counterparts discussed possible ways of cooperation between the two countries in the field of science and technology.

Fawad Chaudhry invited Russian counterpart to visit Pakistan and wished to establish a High Tech University as a joint venture with Russia.

He also invited Russian companies to contribute in Biotechnology/ Herbal Park going to be established in Jhelum.

Russian Minister assured cooperation at the level of research institutions especially in the field of high tech cutting edge technology.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology also attended the Shanghai Cooperation Ministerial Meeting in Moscow where ministers from different countries reaffirmed cooperation in the field of science and technology.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education Moscow Russia Visit Shanghai Jhelum Fawad Chaudhry From

Recent Stories

In the backdrop of the decision of the Independent ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Customs’ HR concludes training for 54 empl ..

10 minutes ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin to Hold Big Press ..

14 minutes ago

Pure drinking water key to decrease ratio of high ..

14 minutes ago

AJK President lauds Turkish Parliament, internatio ..

15 minutes ago

Chinese Leader, IMF Chief Express Commitment to Fa ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.