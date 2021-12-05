UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Agreements For Workers Recruitment, Skills Verification

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 08:50 PM

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign agreements for workers recruitment, skills verification

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed two agreements on Sunday, related to workers' recruitment and skills verification programme of Pakistani workforce being employed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson, the signing ceremony of the agreements took place during the visit of Federal Minister of education, Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The agreement on workers' recruitment will contribute toward further streamlining the process of export of workforce from Pakistan in diverse professions in the kingdom, while safeguarding their due rights and providing comprehensive legal protection to Pakistani workers employed in Saudi Arabia. The agreement will also help in resolving contractual disputes and taking legal recourse against recruitment offices, companies or agencies for any violation.

The agreement on skills verification will enhance export of skilled and certified Pakistani workforce to the kingdom. It may be recalled that imparting modern skills and ensuring certification of Pakistani workforce to improve their employability abroad, were key areas among the Prime Minister's Priority Sectors. Certification for our skilled manpower will create opportunities for technical workforce in Pakistan to get internationally recognized trainings and certifications.

Signing of these agreements paved the way for building strategic partnerships and complementary relations between various ministries and departments of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, quality service delivery to the expatriate community remained a key priority of the ministry and Pakistan missions abroad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Foreign Office Education Visit Saudi Arabia May Sunday From Agreement

Recent Stories

Shares in Multiply Group end first day of trading ..

Shares in Multiply Group end first day of trading 80% higher than pre-listing va ..

27 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Costa Rican President

RAK Ruler receives Costa Rican President

42 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits UAE, Vision pavilions at Ex ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits UAE, Vision pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber hosts high-level delegation led by C ..

Dubai Chamber hosts high-level delegation led by Costa Rican President

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Spanish Pavilion at Exp ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Spanish Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Chilean parliamentary delegatio ..

Saqr Ghobash meets Chilean parliamentary delegation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.