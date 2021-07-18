Pakistan says Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa worshipers 'against humanitarian norms'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Sunday condemned the recent violent attacks carried out by the Israeli occupation forces on the worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied territories and urged the international community for a prompt action to protect the Palestinians.

The Foreign Office in a statement said such attacks were "against all humanitarian norms and human rights laws".

"The government of Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Government and people of the State of Palestine in their just demands for their basic rights and equality," it said.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan also renewed its call for the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State, on the basis of the internationally agreed parameters on the pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.