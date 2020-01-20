Pakistan second developing country to introduce EV policy: Adviser Amin

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Monday said Pakistan had become the second developing country in the world after India to introduce electric vehicle (EV) policy in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Monday said Pakistan had become the second developing country in the world after India to introduce electric vehicle (EV) policy in the region.

He made these remarks addressing a press conference here after the second inter-ministerial committee on EV policy.

The adviser had refuted the news of EV policy being rejected by the Engineering Development board (EDB) of Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP).

He said there was no new policy to be drafted again by the ministry rather the earlier draft approved by the Federal cabinet would be revised with further amendments redressing the concerns of the representatives of Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) and Pakistan Association of Auto Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM).

"We want to implement the policy approved by the federal cabinet owing to its huge benefits and increasing competition." Amin Aslam said there were four main benefits of EV policy as EVs would run over 70 percent less cost than its fuel-based counterpart.

"There are many opportunities for Pakistan under EV industry as it would help reduce import oil bill and help save around US$1 billion whereas 70 percent air pollution would curtailed through electricity run automobiles. The transport sector is consuming most of the fossil fuel being imported and generating major chunk of air pollution," he added.

The adviser said the federal cabinet had approved the draft of the EV policy however, meetings had been held for mulling over incentive packages to be approved by Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

"The policy has the vision to promote 'Made in Pakistan' EVs where indigenous production can be promoted to make the country exporting hub of EV in the region," he added.

"Today's meeting has decided to give incentives to two and three wheelers (automobiles) comprising rickshaws, motorcycles and buses whereas the automobile manufacturers are raising concerns over four-wheeler cars. We have given them 15 days to submit their output to be incorporated in the policy," he said.

Amin said India during the last week had introduced another EV policy to further enhance its incentives for EVs to attract investors in her market.

"India is offering Rs15,000 cash for buying electric bike, Rs30,000 for rickshaw and Rs150,000 for purchasing electric car. EVs have many advantages and this policy would help create jobs, investment and business opportunities. There is a short window of 2 to 3 years for embracing electric vehicles and if the opportunity is being missed then Pakistan will become an importer of electric vehicles which would be of no use."