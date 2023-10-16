Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) arranges awareness walk

Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) on Monday arranged an awareness walk with a theme “Shared Vision for a Better World”, in connection with World Standards Day - 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) on Monday arranged an awareness walk with a theme “Shared Vision for a Better World”, in connection with World Standards Day - 2023.

This day serves as a tribute to the collaborative efforts of experts worldwide who contribute to the creation of International Standards and to raise awareness about the significance of fostering a quality culture through adherence to the standards and regulations.

The walk was led by Director General PSQCA, Dr. H.U. Khan, commencing from ‘Hamdard Chowk, Madar-e-Millat Road’ and ended at Regional Office of PSQCA ‘125-A Quaid e Azam Industrial Estate, Kot Lakhpat. The event saw the participation of Directors Dr. Shahzad Afzal, Mr. Muhammad Yasin Akhtar, Dr. Muhammad Rizwan, Ms. Amna Qasim, and Engr. Khurram Mateen along with officers, staff members, and representatives from the industry, academia, NGOs, and civil society.

Addressing the participants, Dr. H.U. Khan highlighted the organization's achievements, stating that PSQCA has developed more than 22,000 national standards and adopted a number of ISO and IEC standards.

He underscored the pivotal role of standardization and regulations, emphasizing that PSQCA plays a crucial part in Pakistan's economic development by providing technical guidance to the industry, enabling them to manufacture products that meet the national as well as international standards.

"Furthermore, PSQCA is entrusted with regulating 166 food and non-food products and handles all aspects of quality infrastructure, including standardization, legal metrology standards, and conformity assessment at the national level. In line with the government's policy to promote ease of doing business, PSQCA is creating a conducive environment and offering facilitation to the industry," he added.

He promised a more stringent campaign against illegal, unlicensed, and substandard food and non-food products, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy. Furthermore, he stated that only PSQCA registered products would be permitted in the market, and illicit items would be removed from the shelves and confiscated.