Pakistan Stands With Turkiye, Syria In Difficult Times: Samina

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Pakistan stands with Turkiye, Syria in difficult times: Samina

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the deaths and losses as a result of the terrible earthquake in Turkiye and Syria

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the deaths and losses as a result of the terrible earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

In her statement, expressing sympathy and regret to the governments and people of Turkiye and Syria she said the two countries are great friends of Pakistan and supported us in difficult times. Pakistan was with the people of Turkiye and Syria and they would not be left alone, she said.

She assured the governments and people of the two countries of all possible help from the government and the people of Pakistan to deal with the devastation.

Senator Samina said that the earthquake was extremely severe and as a result of which thousands of people have died and thousands are injured in Turkey and Syria as a result of the tragic natural disaster.

While many thousands of buildings have collapsed in which people are still trapped, there is an emergency situation in both brotherly countries, she maintained.

She said that rescue teams from Pakistan have reached Turkey and Syria and were actively participating in rescue operations, while rescue teams from other countries around the world were also reaching Turkey and Syria.

She appealed to the international community to provide full support to Turkey and Syria to deal with the situation.

She prayed Allah Almighty to grant those who died in the earthquake a high place in Jannat al-Firdous and speedy recovery to the injured.

