Pakistan starts phase three trials of a vaccine against Covid-19

Minister for Planning Asad Uar says vaccine has been developed by a Chinese company and total of 40,000 people will participate in this trial in 7 countries of which 8 to 10,000 will be Pakistanis while initial results are expected within four to six months.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2020) Pakistan started phase three trials of a vaccine against Covid-19, said Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Minister for Planning Asad Umar said that the vaccine was developed by a Chinese company.

He wrote: “Just launched the phase 3 trials for a Covid19 vaccine in Pakistan. Vaccine has been developed by a chinese company. A total of 40,000 people will participate in this trial in 7 countries, of which 8 to 10, 000 will be Pakistani. Initial results expected in 4 to 6 months,”.

Asad Umar said a total of forty thousand people would participate in this trial in seven countries, of which eight to ten thousand would be Pakistanis. He said initial results were expected in four to six months.

Meanwhile briefing the media persons in Islamabad on Tuesday, Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan described the clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine as an important step to build the country's capacity in preparing other vaccines against different diseases.

He said Pakistan is now also included in the list of countries which are conducting clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine. The Special Assistant expressed the confidence that this vaccine would be safe and effective which would benefit not only Pakistan but the peoples around the world.

Executive Director of National Institute of Health Major General Aamir Ikram said the safety of this vaccine is ensured as it is now being administered to the security personnel in China.