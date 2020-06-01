Pakistan strongly condemns Indian move of expelling two diplomats

(@fidahassanain)

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui says Indian action against two staff members of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi is clear violatioin of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2020) Pakistan strongly condemned the Indian government’s move to declare two officials of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi as persona non grata

India asked them to leave India within 24 hours.

In a statement, Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said thatthe Indian action was highly condemnable and was negative pre-planned move. She said Indian media was running fake anti-Pakistan propaganda.

She said that Indian authorities lifted two staff members of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhis on Sunday on false and released them later on the High Commission’s intervention.

“We condemn detention of the staff members of High Commission, torture on them to accept false allegations leveled against them by the Indian authorities,” said Aisha Farooqui.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson also said that Pakistan strongly rejected the baseless Indian allegations and deplored the Indian action which was in clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations as well as the norms of diplomatic conduct especially in an already vitiated atmosphere.

The spokesperson said the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi had always worked within the parameters of international law and diplomatic norms. The Indian action is clearly aimed at shrinking diplomatic space for the working of Pakistan High Commission, she added.

She said the Indian attempts to escalate the tensions would not succeed in diverting attention either from the ongoing internal and external issues faced by the BJP government or from the worsening situation and gross human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

“Pakistan demands the world community to take notice of the Indian action and play its role for peace and security in South Asia, she added.