Pakistan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Kandahar Mosque

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Kandahar mosque

Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the "heinous terrorist attack" at a mosque in Kandahar, resulting in loss of many precious lives and injuries to others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the "heinous terrorist attack" at a mosque in Kandahar, resulting in loss of many precious lives and injuries to others.

"The Government and people of Pakistan convey their support, and heartfelt condolences, to the people of Afghanistan and stand in solidarity with them in this hour of grief," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including despicable attacks on places of worship.

