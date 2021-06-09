UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Succeeds In Vaccinating Landmark Ten Million Individuals Of Eligible Population: Asad Umar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 03:04 PM

Pakistan succeeds in vaccinating landmark ten million individuals of eligible population: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Chairman National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar on Wednesday announced that the country has achieved landmark to successfully vaccinate ten million people with the Covid-19 vaccine

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Chairman National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar on Wednesday announced that the country has achieved landmark to successfully vaccinate ten million people with the Covid-19 vaccine.

Addressing a media conference after completion of the vaccination of ten-millionth individuals of total eligible population here at the NCOC, he said, "It is propitious to achieve ten million vaccination milestone but we have set a total target of 70 million people till December 2021. So, there is more room for enhancing our vaccination numbers." The NCOC chair noted that the positive aspect was that the registration for vaccination was increasing. "Around 350,000 people are registering to get vaccinated on 1166 per day whereas as over 300,000 individuals are being vaccinated the first dose per day which is a promising trend," he added.

The second dose, he said numbers being administered per day, was other than the above mentioned; however, there was still a need to further boost our efforts in ramping up vaccinations per day.

Asad Umar appealed to the entire nation to get them vaccinated as the decisions to lift restrictions on various sectors were subject to the pace of the national vaccination drive as a spike in vaccination would help the speedy revival of all closed sectors.

He noted that many sectors of the national economy were bearing the burden of Covid-19 lockdowns and facing serious impacts due to persistent closure.

"We have to protect the livelihoods of masses facing stress and threat of unemployment due to Covid and also ensure health security of the masses from the pandemic," Asad said.

He thanked the Almighty that the measures taken during the third wave of the contagion were bearing fruits as the disease had undergone a persistent decline since Eid-ul-Fitr and its impact had been visible.

Despite all that, he said there were over 3,000 Coronavirus patients under treatment in critical care which was an alarming indicator, and demanded the masses to remain watchful of the situation and ensure their vaccination.

He also prayed for massive public participation in the national vaccination and said, "When Pakistanis as a nation decide to undertake any task with full zeal and firm will then no other nation can better achieve that goal than Pakistanis." Similarly, the way people had fought back the pandemic outbreak, the entire team (at the NCOC) worked relentlessly without any respite and public cooperation helped us avert the adverse impacts of the pandemic, the NCOC chair remarked.

"If the same spirit is replicated in ensuring faster vaccination in the entire region then it will help us achieve our desired goal to protect the people from unemployment and the deadly contagious disease which will help in running the national economy in a positive direction," Asad Umar urged the masses while concluding his news conference and also thanked the entire nation.

Related Topics

Asad Umar Same December Media All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 77 lives, infects 1,118 more peopl ..

2 minutes ago

Candidate of SSC, HSSC will appear only elective s ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Lower Chamber Adopts Bill That Bans Equali ..

2 minutes ago

EU-US Summit Regarded as Potential Key Milestone i ..

14 minutes ago

PM to open first one-window Ehsaas facility in cap ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan administers 10 million doses of Covid-19 ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.