UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Successfully Raised Kashmir Issue At International Forum: Fakhar Imam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 12:38 PM

Pakistan successfully raised Kashmir issue at international forum: Fakhar Imam

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Fakhar Imam on Friday said that the Pakistan has successfully raised Kashmir issue at various international forums to solve Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Fakhar Imam on Friday said that the Pakistan has successfully raised Kashmir issue at various international forums to solve Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions.

"The international community has endorsed Pakistan's stance that Kashmir is not a unilateral issue. No doubt, it's a diplomatic victory of Pakistan," he said while talking to a private tv channel.

He said that the peace process in South Asia could not be possible without Pak-India dialogues on Kashmir dispute under the charter of UN resolutions.

"Kashmir dialogue would not be succeeded without participation of Kashmiris," he said.

The people of Kashmir have been rendering matchless sacrifices for their right of self determination for the last seven decades, he added.

He said the Indian troops are committing the worst atrocities in IIOJK and blinding the Kashmiri people through pallet guns and other lethal weapons, while pursuing the agenda of hegemony and expansionism in the region.

Over the recent China-India tensions, he said that India has faced a severe embarrassment in the recent standoff between China and India at LAC.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Private TV Channel China Asia

Recent Stories

Govt to provide clean drinking water, masks, hand ..

41 seconds ago

Tokyo stocks close lower with eyes on earnings

53 seconds ago

Vietnam says no F1 this year, silent on 2021

56 seconds ago

Two-day workshop on critical thinking, tolerance c ..

7 minutes ago

Robbers in police uniform looted house

7 minutes ago

PPP leaders express grief over death of Rashid Rab ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.