Pakistan Successfully Tests Fatah Missile
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 01:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Pakistan on Monday conducted a successful training launch of a Fatah Series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometers as part of ongoing "Ex -INDUS".
The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy, said a new release by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.
The training launch was witnessed by senior officers of Pakistan Army, as well as officers, scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organizations.
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the Chief of Army Staff extended their congratulations to the participating troops, scientists, and engineers. They expressed complete confidence in the operational preparedness and technical proficiency of Pakistan Army to thwart any aggression against the territorial integrity of Pakistan.
