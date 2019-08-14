UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan The Greatest Blessings Of Allah For Muslim Ummah: AJK Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 10:20 PM

Pakistan the greatest blessings of Allah for Muslim ummah: AJK Prime Minister

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) : Aug 14 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said ''Pakistan is the greatest blessing of Almighty Allah for the Muslims world over next to the sacred state of Madina".

He was addressing the main flag hoisting ceremony on the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan at President House in the State's capital town on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah through a great political struggle translated the dream of freedom into a reality.

"From the last 72 years and even up-till now, the country has faced countless problems and still facing them", he stated.

Raja Farooq Haider recalled Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's quote "a Muslim will never be afraid in crisis, he will fight it" and urged to work hard with commitment, dedication and untiring efforts to make the nation great.

"Being a Kashmiri, I am happy and sad at the same time today, still a part of Kashmir is under illegal Indian occupation", Haider said.

He said world is witnessing the deteriorating situation in the held valley since August 5, it is our prime responsibility to extend all possible support to our brethren in Occupied Kashmir.

"We all will be answerable to Allah on the day of judgment, if we did nothing for our brothers who are victims of worst state terrorism", the premier warned.

He underlined the need to take practical step in addition to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.

Farooq Haider expressed his desire to see his mother's house in Occupied Kashmir before his death.

He also expressed grave concern over the deteriorating situation in the held valley particularly shortage of food due to curfew for last nine days.

The prime minister appealed international humanitarian organizations to come forward and address the issue.

Earlier, Prime Minister Farooq Haider along with President Sardar Masood Khan hoisted the national flag in the main ceremony at President House.

On this occasion special prayers were offered for the peace and progress of the country and early liberation of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The ceremony was attended by AJK Cabinet and Legislative Assembly Members, notables of the city and other high ranking civil and military officials.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Shortage Prime Minister World Muhammad Ali Jinnah Jammu Progress Same Independence Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Moral Muslim All From Cabinet Sad

Recent Stories

40,000 people benefit from ERC&#039;s sacrificial ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI drops 1.1% in July 2019: SCAD

3 hours ago

AED1.9 billion in H1 2019 revenues: Damac Properti ..

4 hours ago

DoT to showcase Abu Dhabi&#039;s world-class infra ..

4 hours ago

KhalifaSat captures image of Grand Mosque of Makka ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.